Deicing truck struck, damaged Boise Airport concourse Thursday

Operations are normal at the Boise Airport’s Concourse B after a deicing vehicle struck its underside Thursday, spokesman Sean Briggs said Friday.
A Horizon Air employee drove the vehicle under a part of the concourse that didn’t have enough clearance, Briggs said. The top of the vehicle struck the underside of the concourse, damaging some of the communication lines there, he said.
No one was hurt. The extent of the damage and cost to replace it are unknown.
The airport hired local company Lea Electric, which already does work there on a separate contract, to do some emergency repairs, according to city records.
The City Council, which oversees operations at the airport, is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a declaration of emergency, which would allow the airport to continue to pay Lea for further repairs without going through bidding processes that state law normally requires governments to conduct.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments