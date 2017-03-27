Eight-lot commercial project planned in Boise’s West Valley neighborhood.

So far, only one business has proposed buying a lot in Wild Shamrock Center, an eight-building commercial park planned for the 8.4 acres located south of Fairview Avenue and east of Shamrock Avenue, said Jim Chambers, who’s establishing the lots.
Idaho Central Credit Union has proposed building a 6,400-square-foot branch at 11211 W. Fairview Ave. But Chambers said that project isn’t a done deal yet.
It’s unclear how much total square footage the eight buildings would occupy if built. City planner Andrea Tuning said the maximum built space allowable is 30 percent of the total property size, or about 110,000 square feet.
Chambers said Monday that his team won’t construct the buildings. Instead, they will establish the lots and sell them to businesses that plan to build on them.
If the project unfolds as planned, Gabrielle Drive would be extended west across the southern half of the commercial park and connect to Shamrock. Steelwood Avenue would extend south and connect to the Gabrielle extension.
