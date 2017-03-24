Boise shells out $600,000 for neighborhood grants

The West Valley Neighborhood, located on Boise’s western extreme, is the winner of Boise’s biggest Neighborhood Reinvestment grant, with $106,215 coming for landscaping and signs, Mayor David Bieter announced this week.
The Sunset and Depot Bench neighborhoods will receive the second- and third-largest grants. A proposal for a new shelter in the 10-acre Sunset Park attracted a $67,259 grant, while playground equipment for Jefferson Elementary School won $56,000. The Sunset Neighborhood won two other grants totaling almost $24,000 for bike repair stations, fencing, lighting, art and xeriscaping.
In all, Boise approved grants totaling $555,000 for 34 projects in neighborhoods across the city, as well as 24 smaller grants totalin $43,100, according to a city of Boise news release.
The grants are a product of Energize Our Neighborhoods, a city program aimed at “keeping Boise unique and vibrant” and generally making it a better place to live, according to the news release. The program is a collaboration between residents, public and private organizations and the city government.
The following are identified areas of focus for Energize Our Neighborhoods: arts and history; children and youth; health and community; public safety; and sustainability and transportation.
Here’s the city’s list of grants:
Neighborhood association
Project
Amount
Arts & History / Placemaking - Total $361,174 - 60% of total
North & East End(s)
FDR Interpretive Project
$10,600
Liberty Park
Shelter & Tables (Liberty Park)
$50,000
Sunset
Shelter (Sunset Park)
$67,259
Vista
Traffic Box Art (x3)
$8,100
West Bench
Traffic Box Art (x3)
$7,500
Townsite/West Valley
Historical Interpretation Signage
$6,000
West Valley
Landscaping & Signage
$106,215
Various (City-wide)
Urban Trails Program Signage
$105,500
Children & Youth - Total $57,400 - 7% of total
Depot Bench
Playground Equipment (Jefferson Elementary)
$56,000
South Boise Village
Outdoor Updates (Garfield Elementary)
$1,400
Public Safety - Total $37,500 - 6% of total
Lusk District
Greenbelt Solar Pedestrian Lighting
$37,500
Transportation - Total $98,926 - 16% of total
Central Bench
Cassia Park Bridge
$75,000
Sunset/Veterans Park(s)
Bike Repair Stations
$4,892
Sunset
Sunset Project (fence, lighting, art, xeriscaping)
$19,034
Totals
Total Capital Projects (14) $555,000
Total Mini-Grants (24) $43,100
Total Garden Insurance (4) $1,900
Total 2017 NRG Grants $600,000
