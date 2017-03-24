Boise & Garden City

March 24, 2017 3:53 PM

Boise shells out $600,000 for neighborhood grants

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

The West Valley Neighborhood, located on Boise’s western extreme, is the winner of Boise’s biggest Neighborhood Reinvestment grant, with $106,215 coming for landscaping and signs, Mayor David Bieter announced this week.

The Sunset and Depot Bench neighborhoods will receive the second- and third-largest grants. A proposal for a new shelter in the 10-acre Sunset Park attracted a $67,259 grant, while playground equipment for Jefferson Elementary School won $56,000. The Sunset Neighborhood won two other grants totaling almost $24,000 for bike repair stations, fencing, lighting, art and xeriscaping.

In all, Boise approved grants totaling $555,000 for 34 projects in neighborhoods across the city, as well as 24 smaller grants totalin $43,100, according to a city of Boise news release.

The grants are a product of Energize Our Neighborhoods, a city program aimed at “keeping Boise unique and vibrant” and generally making it a better place to live, according to the news release. The program is a collaboration between residents, public and private organizations and the city government.

The following are identified areas of focus for Energize Our Neighborhoods: arts and history; children and youth; health and community; public safety; and sustainability and transportation.

Here’s the city’s list of grants:

Neighborhood association

Project

Amount

Arts & History / Placemaking - Total $361,174 - 60% of total

North & East End(s)

FDR Interpretive Project

$10,600

Liberty Park

Shelter & Tables (Liberty Park)

$50,000

Sunset

Shelter (Sunset Park)

$67,259

Vista

Traffic Box Art (x3)

$8,100

West Bench

Traffic Box Art (x3)

$7,500

Townsite/West Valley

Historical Interpretation Signage

$6,000

West Valley

Landscaping & Signage

$106,215

Various (City-wide)

Urban Trails Program Signage

$105,500

Children & Youth - Total $57,400 - 7% of total

Depot Bench

Playground Equipment (Jefferson Elementary)

$56,000

South Boise Village

Outdoor Updates (Garfield Elementary)

$1,400

Public Safety - Total $37,500 - 6% of total

Lusk District

Greenbelt Solar Pedestrian Lighting

$37,500

Transportation - Total $98,926 - 16% of total

Central Bench

Cassia Park Bridge

$75,000

Sunset/Veterans Park(s)

Bike Repair Stations

$4,892

Sunset

Sunset Project (fence, lighting, art, xeriscaping)

$19,034

Totals

Total Capital Projects (14) $555,000

Total Mini-Grants (24) $43,100

Total Garden Insurance (4) $1,900

Total 2017 NRG Grants $600,000

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg

Related content

Boise & Garden City

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos