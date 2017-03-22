Motorcycle crash shuts down westbound evening traffic on Boise Connector

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal Pause

2:26 Boise Foothills ranger helps keep the trails safe and fun for all, crime is rare

1:01 On the rails with locomotive 844

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

3:07 Beating the heat with the Boise Hawks

3:11 Dig In video series: Wake up and smell the compost

1:11 Boise Hawks closer Fernandez finishes two-inning save

0:48 Victor Dougherty's compost