Motorcycle crash shuts down westbound evening traffic on Boise Connector

A motorcycle crashed on the westbound Connector in Boise just past the Franklin Road exit during rush hour traffic Wednesday, an Ada County emergency dispatcher said.
No information was available on injuries, as officers had not yet arrived on scene, he said.
The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m.
The original report was that the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Later information given to dispatch was that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
It appears from traffic cameras that westbound traffic is being diverted to Franklin Road. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
