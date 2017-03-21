Ada County denies attempt to block Dry Creek Ranch project

All three Ada County commissioners agreed Tuesday morning that the group trying block the Dry Creek Ranch Planned Community hadn't made a strong enough case to hold another hearing on the project.
In a document filed March 6, the group, which strenuously resisted the project, argued that the project jeopardizes prime farmland, creek banks, wetlands and wildlife. The petitioners also argued that the commission failed to observe several required procedures, including adequate notice of public hearings and ensuring that there's enough water for the project, leading up to their Feb. 21 approval of it.
Developer Boise Hunter Homes plans to build 1,815 homes on 1,400 acres located between Hidden Springs and the Shadow Valley Golf Course.
Original plans for the planned community, submitted in September 2006 and approved 3 1/2 years later, called for a total of 3,500 homes and 650,000 square feet of commercial space.
Boise Hunter Homes plans to build Dry Creek Ranch Planned Community over the next 15 years.
