Connector off-ramp, section of Fairview closed after early morning crash with injuries

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day Pause

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

2:19 Many who were being counseled at Affinity now are forced to go elsewhere

1:15 Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

1:05 Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh