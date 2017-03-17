Boise & Garden City

March 17, 2017 6:04 AM

Connector off-ramp, section of Fairview closed after early morning crash with injuries

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

The crash at Fairview Avenue near Bluff Street, reported at 3:15 a.m., involved one car and multiple injuries, Ada County Dispatch and Boise police report.

Information on the seriousness of the injuries, exactly what happened and how many people wer transported to a local hospital was not immediately available, but that section of Fairview and the Outbound I-184 Connector off-ramp remained closed after 5:30 a.m., a dispatcher said. The Connector remained open.

In a tweet about 4:30 a.m., Boise police called it a “serious car crash” and asked any witnesses to contact police. Call Ada County Dispatch at 377-6790.

Numerous police and firefighters responded. No other information was immediately available. Check back for details as they became available.

