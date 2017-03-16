Child injured after running in front of car on State Street, Boise police say

A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after running onto State Street and getting hit by a car, Ada County dispatch reports.
The Boise Police Department told KIVI-TV, Channel 6, that the child ran in front of the car and the driver didn't have time to stop. The driver didn’t appear to be impaired in any way, police told Channel 6.
An ambulance transported the child to the hospital, but the extent and nature of the injuries was not available early Thursday. The child’s parents were nearby when the accident happened, Channel 6 reports.
The car-pedestrian crash happened about 7:15 p.m. on West State near Alamosa Street, an Ada County dispatch supervisor said.
Further information, including the age and gender of the child, was not available early Thursday. Check back for more details as they become available.
Comments