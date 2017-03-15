Three extricated from car after injury crash with pickup truck at State and Idaho 16

The force of the two-car collision at Street Street and Idaho 16 was so great that the southbound pickup truck rolled several times and the three people inside the westbound car had to be cut free from the Subaru, an Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman said.
The pickup driver and all three people in the Subaru were taken to a local hospital, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office reports. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash is still under investigation, and no citations had been issued as of Wednesday morning, the spokesman said.
Eagle and Star firefighters responded to the crash, as well as sheriff’s deputies and Ada County paramedics.
