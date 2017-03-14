Boise clears way for 91-apartment project between Federal Way and Vista Avenue

Cousins Tim Day and Donna Jacobs weren’t really at odds after all, even though late last year, Day appealed the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of Jacobs’ proposal to build a five-building, 91-apartment project on a 7.4-acre notch of land between Federal Way, Kootenai Street and Vista Avenue.
Day opposed a condition Planning and Zoning commissioners added that sought to provide four-way access to and from the southern side of Jacobs’ project. The condition, had it stuck, would have required an access point to Kootenai Street that aligned with Columbus Street upon development of two lots Day owns west of the Union Pacific rail line and north of Kootenai.
Besides lopping off a corner of one of Day’s lots, this access might be tricky to pull off, since railroad company Union Pacific owns easements along some of the nearby ground and has a busy crossing at Kootenai, Day’s representative said Tuesday night.
Jacobs’ representatives said they didn’t have a problem with removing the condition for the full access at Kootenai and Columbus.
The parties’ agreement left the City Council, Boise’s top authority, with an unusually easy decision. They simply voted to uphold Day’s appeal and remove the condition.
Day said after the meeting that he and Jacobs plan to keep working out ways to establish the kind of four-way access the condition envisioned, but he wanted to do it without a mandate from the city government that ultimately might not be possible to execute.
The city and Ada County Highway District, which controls public roads throughout the county, want to see a four-way access point at Kootenai and Columbus because they anticipate the addition of bike lanes and other improvements along that stretch of road.
Council members complimented Jacobs on designing a project to fit an awkward piece of ground that’s difficult to develop.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments