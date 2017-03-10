Boise gets second nonstop to Chicago O'Hare with new American Airlines service

American Airlines plans to begin daily nonstop service between Boise and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on July 5, the Boise Airport announced Friday.
The flight will operate on a 70-seat plane. The schedule anticipates a morning flight will leave O’Hare at 9:20 a.m. every day and arrive in Boise at 12:25 p.m. The return flight will leave Boise at 1 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 5:30 p.m., according to the Boise Airport.
American will join United Airlines as the two carriers providing nonstop service between Boise and O’Hare. Southwest Airlines offers nonstop seasonal service during the summers to Chicago Midway.
Tickets will be available for purchase starting Sunday.
Commercial airlines offer nonstop service from Boise to 20 nonstop destinations. American operates Boise nonstops to Phoenix and Dallas.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
