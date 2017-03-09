Albertsons plans store for Barber Valley in East Boise

Albertsons wants to build a grocery store and gas station in Barber Valley near the East ParkCenter bridge and Marianne Williams Park.
The 35,9450-square-foot grocery store would be the anchor tenant of the proposed Barber Station retail center at the southwest corner of the ParkCenter Boulevard and East Warm Springs Avenue roundabout intersection.
Albertsons submitted an application to the city this week for the 11-acre retail center on property owned by Barber Mill Investments, a unit of Boise’s Brighton Corp.
The 83,257-square-foot center would include seven other retail buildings. Tenants could include banks, restaurants, offices and shops.
The Albertsons store would be adjacent to the Greenbelt and Walling Creek. It would include a grass area for a farmers market.
A public hearing on the project is scheduled before Boise City Design Review Committee at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 101 S. Capitol Blvd.
This spring, Albertsons plans to start construction on a new store in a vacant lot adjacent to its store at 1209 Broadway Ave. near Boise State University. Construction will take about one year. Once the new store is open in 2018, the old store will be demolished.
Albertsons did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking additional information.
The Land Group, an Eagle architectural and design business, is representing Albertsons in the application.
Cynthia Sewell
