Boise River above flood stage, may get even more water in the weeks to come

Water managers from the Corps and the Bureau of Reclamation plan to raise the river to about 7,500 cubic feet per second by Friday.
Flood stage is considered to be 7,000 cfs at the river gauge at the Glenwood Bridge in Garden City. Wednesday morning, the gauge showed about 7,200 cfs passing beneath the bridge — roughly 10 1/2 feet of water.
Residents should expect to see Greenbelt flooding and possible river bank erosion. Minor flooding may also show up at Eagle Island and along other low spots near the river.
The water is being released to make room for this season’s larger-than-average snowpack to melt, averting later flooding by clearing room in reservoirs upriver now. Mountain storms delivered 300 percent of normal February precipitation. Treasure Valley residents should prepare for a long flooding season and consider buying flood insurance in low-lying areas.
Managers may have to release more water into the river “in the coming weeks, depending on weather conditions,” warned a Wednesday morning news release.
The city of Boise announced one additional flooding-related Greenbelt closure Wednesday: a segment near Marianne Williams Park at the bridge over Walling Creek, south of Warm Springs Avenue.
The north side of the Greenbelt in that area is still open. But city officials warn of standing water in spots in and around Marianne Williams Park.
The Greenbelt is also closed under the Parkcenter Bridge at Logger Creek, near Marianne Williams Park between East Parkcenter and South Eckert, and for the entirety of the Bethine Church River Trail.
Comments