Boise man admits buying beer for partying high school grads. 1 later died in crash.

A Boise man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the misdemeanor crime of dispensing alcohol to a minor in connection with a drunken-driving crash that killed a 17-year-old, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Cole J. Dyer is scheduled to be sentenced April 27.
The penalties for dispensing alcohol to a minor are a fine of $500 to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.
The 24-year-old was charged in connection with a May 29 crash involving a group of teenagers who had been partying after a high school graduation. The teens gathered at a Bureau of Land Management building on remote agricultural land that they called “Partypatopia.”
Clayton Tully was killed in the rollover crash east of Swan Falls Dam — less than 24 hours after he graduated from Meridian High School. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the crash, Tully had a blood-alcohol level above both the legal limits for minors (.02) and adults (.08). His BAC was .275, according to the Ada County coroner.
Apparently, the group had already been drinking that night when they left to get more alcohol, investigators say. That’s when Dyer is accused of providing the group beer, the sheriff’s office said.
The fatal 5 a.m. crash came later on. Two other teens were hurt: A 15-year-old boy who was seriously injured was taken by air ambulance to a hospital, and a 16-year-old boy was treated and released. It was the 16-year-old who called 911 for help.
Investigators estimate the pickup was traveling at about 49 miles per hour when Tully lost control east of the intersection of Swan Falls and Moore roads. Neither Tully nor the 15-year-old were wearing seatbelts, and they were thrown from the truck.
Tully wanted to be a diesel mechanic and planned to attend University Technical Institute.
A warrant was issued for Dyer on Nov. 1, and he was booked into the Ada County Jail the next day, online court records show. Dyer posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Ada County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said the BLM building where the teens had been partying has been demolished.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments