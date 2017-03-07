Eight-vehicle pileup on I-84 east of Boise clogs traffic Monday night

No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened about 8:40 p.m. near the Orchard Street exit in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84.
One westbound lane was closed for about three hours, Idaho State Police report.
ISP released a list of the eight vehicles and drivers early Tuesday morning, but no information on possible citations or what sparked the chain reaction. The crash, which happened near milepost 71, is still under investigation, according to a news release.
The drivers and vehicles involved are: Steve Torres, 38, of Kuna, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a cargo trailer; Molly A. Hendrickson, 23, of Vancouver, Wash., driving an Acura MDX; Justin J. Johnson, 21, of Mountain Home, driving a Mercedes C-Class; Ionas Dumitru, 23, of Bolingbrook, Ill., driving a semi truck and trailer; Gale D. Hayden, 62, of Eagle, driving a Ford truck; Charmayne L. Dixey, 28, of Boise, driving an Isuzu Rodeo; Ian H. Finch, 31, of Boise, driving a Chrysler Sebring; and Ralph Granger, 54, of Meridian, driving a Dodge Caravan.
