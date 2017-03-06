Northwest Boise infill project calls for 34 homes on almost 5 acres

The Boise City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday on a plan by developers John Mackey and Doug Kowallis to build 34 homes between Linda Vista Lane, Mitchell Street, Ustick Road and Cory Lane.
The project, called Little Wood Landing, would require rezoning the land to allow higher density of homes. Instead of the 4.8 homes per acre allowed under the current zoning classification, Mackey’s and Kowallis’ project would have about 7 homes per acre.
The lots would have 40-foot street frontage and about 4,000 square feet of space instead of 50-foot frontage and 5,000 square feet, according to documents on file at City Hall.
Amenities would include drought-tolerant landscaping in the development’s common areas and a recreational area that would include a horse shoe pit, picnic table and youth basketball court.
The City Council’s Tuesday meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments