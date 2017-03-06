Boise & Garden City

March 6, 2017 10:12 AM

Coffee roaster reportedly catches fire at Boise warehouse

By Kristin Rodine

Boise firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. Monday to a reported coffee-roaster fire at the Moxie Java headquarters that sent light smoke drifting over Chinden Boulevard, according to initial reports.

The building was evacuated as a precaution after a structure fire was reported at 4990 W. Chinden at 8:55 a.m., a Boise Fire Department spokeswoman said.

Two BFD engines and one truck responded, and no injuries were reported.

Further information, such as the cause and extent of damage, was not immediately available. The fire is under investigation, the fire department tweeted.

