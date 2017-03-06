Think the Boise River’s high now? Flows set to increase again Monday and Tuesday

The planned increase to flood stage — 7,000 cubic feet per second — at the Glenwood Bridge in Boise is designed to help reduce the risk of increased flooding this spring from rapid snowmelt and rainfall, the The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation say.
Plans call for releasing an additional 250 cfs per day from Lucky Peak Reservoir starting Monday to reach flood stage on Tuesday, the agencies announced Friday. As of 6:45a.m. Monday, the river was running at 6,580 cfs at the Glenwood Bridge.
Intentionally increased flows two weeks ago prompted some closures and flooding along the Greenbelt in Boise, and as the river level rises, more submerged trail sections are anticipated and riverbank erosion could happen, according to the news release. Minor flooding also is anticipated on sections of Eagle Island and in other low spots along the river, officials said.
Caution is urged for people and pets along the river, which already is running deep, cold and fast. Officials advise residents to stay away from riverbanks if possible.
Boise River reservoirs on Friday were at 57 percent of capacity as of Friday. Additional flow increases are possible in the coming weeks, depending on weather conditions, and a full supply of irrigation water is anticipated this summer, officials said.
Real-time Boise River flows at the Glenwood Bridge and other locations are available online.
