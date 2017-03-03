Flooding expected Tuesday on Boise River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be increase flows from Lucky Peak Dam next week and anticipate flooding by Tuesday in Boise.
The increased release of water is needed due to above-normal winter precipitation in the Boise River drainage. On Monday, flows through the City of Boise will increase incrementally by 250 cubic feet per second per day until it reaches about 7,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, which is flood stage.
A flow rate of 7,000 cubic feet per second is considered flood-stage level at the Glenwood Bridge gauge. Some sections of the Greenbelt, adjacent to the river, will be submerged. Erosion of river banks may become a problem.
Minor flooding may be observed on sections of Eagle Island and in other low spots near the river.
These releases are necessary to help reduce the risk of increased flooding later in the Spring, which can happen with rapidly melting snow and seasonal precipitation, according to a news release from the Corps.
Boise River reservoirs on Friday were at approximately 57 percent of capacity. Additional flow increases are possible in the coming weeks, depending on weather conditions. A full supply of irrigation water is anticipated this summer.
Officials are advising the public to be aware of the danger associated with increased Boise River flows. The water is deep, cold and fast, so if possible, activity near the river banks should be avoided.
People can view real-time data of flows at Reclamation facilities in the Pacific Northwest Region at usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/rtindex/boise.html.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments