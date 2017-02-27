This week’s Read Me Treasure Valley events focus on fly fishing, wildness

Hand-tied flies and the tiny critters that inspire their design, places to fish and the spiritual value of wildness are among the topics to be explored this week as the Treasure Valley's annual community reading project explores themes from this year's title, "The River Why."
Events kicked off Feb. 9 and continue through "River Why" author Tim Duncan's presentation on May 4 at JUMP. This week's events:
The Tiny Things That Run a River — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Ada Community Library Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road. David Hopper, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Boise, will talk about the aquatic invertebrates that inspire fly tying design, and how they help shape the river in which they live.
Wild Idaho: Fishing Spots — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Meridian Library District, 1326 West Cherry Lane. Fishing and hunting feature writer Tom Claycomb provides inside scoop on prime fishing spots in and around the Treasure Valley as part of the Wild Idaho series.
The Wilderness: Why? -- 7 p.m.Thursday, March 2, Idaho Outdoor Association, 3401 Brazil St, Boise. Author and Idaho Statesman reporter Rocky Barker examines the place of wildness and spirituality in literature, in the human experience and in his own life. .
Mastering the Art of Fly Fishing: A Lifetime Learning Experience — 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Ada Community Library Hidden Springs Branch, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Gary Green, a member of Boise Valley Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, will share his perspectives on fly-tying through a discussion and demonstration.
Read Me Treasure Valley is presented by the Ada Community, Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Meridian, and Nampa Public Libraries along with The Cabin and the Idaho Statesman, with support from the Idaho Humanities Council. For the full schedule of events, check the Read Me website.
