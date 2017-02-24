1 injury reported in crash of two buses, two cars on snow-slickened Bogus Basin Road

The chain-reaction crash was reported at milepost 5 around 9:30 p.m., about a half hour after night skiing ended at the Bogus Basin ski resort, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports.
It was snowing, and a southbound school bus carrying students from the Nampa School District slid sideways during a right turn, an ACSO spokesman said. A second school bus was unable to stop and collided with the rear bumper of the first bus, and two other vehicles — a car and a sport utility vehicle, hit the side and rear of the second bus, the spokesman said.
Stuck behind this for 3 hours in the freezing snow on @BOGUSBASIN road. Luckily no one was hurt pic.twitter.com/grr30A2c3L— Aaron Tevis (@AaronTevis) February 24, 2017
Traffic down the mountain was delayed for hours, according to a tweet around midnight from former Boise State University football player Aaron Tevis, who was one of those stalled by the crash.
One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening, ACSO reports, but information was not immediately available about which vehicle that person was riding in. Information about who was aboard the school buses also was not immediately available Friday morning.
A thin layer of snow covered the road at the time of the crash, ACSO reports.
Comments