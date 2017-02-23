Semi stuck in center lane of inbound Connector clogs rush-hour commuter traffic

No wrecks were reported, but a shifting load of sheetrock disabled a semi pulling a trailer on the inbound Connector near Orchard Street about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, slowing Downtown-bound commuter traffic to a crawl through most of the morning rush hour, Idaho State Police report.
The semi was still there at 9 a.m. and two westbound lanes of Interstate I-184 were blocked as efforts continued to get the big truck moving again. The semi driver reported that his load shifted, disabling the trailer, an ISP dispatcher said.
The blockage is expected to be cleared “soon,” the dispatcher said.
