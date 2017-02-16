Boise junior high students briefly ‘shelter in place’ during police investigation

Students at Boise's West Junior High were kept inside as a "shelter in place" precaution for about half an hour late Thursday morning while Boise police investigated an incident nearby, school Principal Janet Cherry said in an email to students' parents.
“At no time were any students in danger,” Cherry wrote.
No details were immediately available from Boise police about the incident, which was reported around 11 a.m.
"Boise police did respond to a potential threat, and that threat has since been mitigated," spokeswoman Haley Williams said in an email response to a Statesman question. "Police are continuing to investigate."
West Junior High is located at 8371 W Salt Creek Court near West Victory and South Maple Grove Roads.
