No citations in Saturday accident that left teen lying in Boise street

No citations have been issued in a Saturday morning vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left a teenager lying in the street, according to Boise Police Department spokesman Ryan Larrondo.
According to Larrondo, police believe the pedestrian, an 18-year-old, stepped out into traffic near 3300 West State Street in Boise. The teenager was then hit by two vehicles — an SUV and a pickup truck, Larrondo said.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is still unknown.
Larrondo said BPD does not know whether the individual meant to deliberately step in front of the vehicles.
