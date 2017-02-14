Power restored after outage affects Ada courthouse, Boise City Hall, BSU

A power outage late Tuesday morning affected just over 3,600 customers in Downtown Boise for about an hour, according to Idaho Power’s outage map and information service.
An Idaho Power outage message said the cause of the outage, reported around 11 a.m., was unknown, though the utility’s outage map showed a major equipment failure as the cause. The outage appeared to be affecting the area between Front, Idaho, 6th and 3rd streets, though the issue seemed to be resolved by noon.
Ada County tweeted that a widespread outage was affecting the courthouse. By noon, power was restored to the courthouse, according to the county Twitter account. The City of Boise was experiencing similar troubles at City Hall, according to its Twitter.
Power restored to courthouse. Expect delays getting back thru security for next 30 minutes. Thank U @idahopower & @BoiseFire!— Ada County (@Ada_County) February 14, 2017
Boise State University’s campus was also affected, though power was working north of University Drive and east of Theater Lane, according to BSU public safety, and was being restored around noon as well.
This is a BroncoAlert. Power is out all through campus and downtown. Idaho Power is enroute. Update to follow.— Boise State Security (@BoiseState911) February 14, 2017
The outage also affected traffic lights in the area. An Ada County dispatcher said an injury accident was reported at Broadway and Myrtle at 11:17 a.m., and another accident had been reported at Deacon and Grant streets between 11 a.m. and noon. It was unclear how, if at all, those accidents were related to the power outage.
According to the message, it was unclear when power would be restored, but crews were on-site as of 11:15 a.m
Comments