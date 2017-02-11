Boise & Garden City

February 11, 2017 10:14 AM

Injured Boise police officer makes appearance at Denver hockey game

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Injured Boise Police officer Kevin Holtry made an appearance Friday night at a University of Denver men’s hockey game, according to a post on the team’s Facebook page.

The post said that Holtry, who is being treated at a specialty hospital in the Denver suburb of Englewood, performed the ceremonial puck drop for the face-off between DU and Colorado College.

Holtry has been at Craig Hospital since early January. The medical facility specializes in spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Holtry was shot multiple times last November in an incident that wounded another officer and killed a police K-9.

Last month, he released a video explaining that he had been paralyzed below the waist and lost part of his left leg after the shooting.

Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

Boise police officer Kevin Holtry on Jan. 2 shared a video updated the Treasure Valley community on his condition after an officer-involved shooting in November left him paralyzed from the waist down. Holtry explained the next steps in his recovery and th

Kevin Holtry and Boise Police Department

