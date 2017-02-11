Bronco alums launch wheelchair fundraiser for 100-year-old former coach Lyle Smith

Former Boise State University football and basketball coach Lyle Smith has decades of history with the school — and now, Bronco alumni are rallying on GoFundMe to buy the 100-year-old a power wheelchair.
Smith turns 101 next month and, while he’s very active for his age and even enjoys working out on campus and attending football practices, a wheelchair would help him regain freedom and mobility, according to the fundraising page.
The campaign was created by Dan Lukehart, a former Bronco football player. The campaign’s description says that Smith’s family, friends, former players and other BSU alum have already contacted Norco Medical about a chair.
As of Saturday morning, the campaign had raised $1,250 of its $4,000 goal. Some donors shared well-wishes for Smith, calling him the greatest of all time and “the Grandad of Boise State.”
“I’m so glad to help Coach Smith,” wrote donor Holly Coen. “I can’t wait to see him zipping around on the Blue!!”
Comments