February 7, 2017 2:48 PM

What would make Boise’s Senior Center better? Here’s your chance to weigh in.

By Sven Berg

The city of Boise is holding an open house Feb. 9 to hear from people on their hopes or concerns for the Dick Eardley Senior Center.

The city took over management of the senior center late last year and plans to hold a total of three public events to gauge people’s opinions. The city hopes to begin offering a variety of new, more active programs for seniors to enjoy.

The Feb. 9 open house is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the senior center, 690 Robbins Road, Boise.

