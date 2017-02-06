Refugee resettlement resumes in Boise after courts suspend Trump’s executive order

Late Thursday — after 11 p.m. — a crowd of more than 100 family, friends and refugee supporters cheered the arrival of a 19-year-old Congolese man, expected to be the last new refugee in Boise for four months.
Already, things have changed.
Friday’s order by a federal judge in Washington state blocked implementation of both key parts of President Donald Trump’s immigration order — a temporary block on anyone coming into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, and a similar hold on U.S. refugee resettlement. While the ruling started a scramble for visa holders to travel here again, the refugee program has quietly spun back up as well.
In Boise, a Syrian family of seven is arriving Tuesday evening, according to the International Rescue Committee, one of four resettlement agencies operating in Idaho. That agency expects two more families soon.
Refugees in Idaho largely resettle in Boise or Twin Falls.
Since Sunday, a flurry of legal briefs have been filed supporting the states of Washington and Minnesota in their lawsuit against Trump’s executive order. Along with filings by national security experts, the state of Hawaii and the ACLU, Chobani joined nearly 100 other companies in objecting to the travel ban.
The Justice Department has appealed the federal stay on Trump’s order. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals plans to hear arguments on that appeal Tuesday.
