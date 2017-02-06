Minor flooding hits two Treasure Valley areas as weather warms

After a warm, rainy weekend, the Treasure Valley is seeing more weather-related woes: flooding.
According to the Ada County Highway District, which has sent out vacuum trucks and vacuum-equipped street sweepers to combat the problem, the majority of the flooding is in two areas. One is Five Mile Creek near Maple Grove and Victory roads. The other is the Southfork subdivision on South Cole Road. Crews responded Sunday afternoon and stayed overnight to help funnel water away from residences and clear roadways.
According to ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois, Five Mile Creek is “historically known for flooding.” In the subdivision — which is in unincorporated Ada County — weekend rained combined with snow melt maxed out the capacity of a pond, flooding adjacent properties.
In addition, some flooding was reported near the Falcon Crest Golf Club at Cloverdale Road and Cutting Horse Drive after “overwhelming ponds” on the golf course, DuBois said.
On Friday, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management urged residents to clear storm drains in anticipation of flooding. DuBois said that wouldn’t have helped at the Southfork subdivision, though she encouraged residents to “help us help you” and continue to clear drains ahead of more precipitation for the Treasure Valley.
If you noticed flooding, you can call ACHD between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 208 387-6100. After hours, call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.
DuBois said it’s hard to know if the Valley will see more flooding as snow continues to melt. Much of it depends on how quickly temperatures rise.
“If it’s a slow melt, we’ll be okay,” DuBois said.
Comments