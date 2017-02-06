Minor flooding hits two Treasure Valley areas as weather warms

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute Pause

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:33 Johnson on faith-healing, tax committees

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

0:59 Holding tight to her new homeland

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:10 Security footage shows Idaho business bursting into flame thanks to snow damage