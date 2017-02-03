A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

When 19-year-old Bahati Sudjonga arrived at the Boise Airport late Feb. 2, 2017, he was greeted by more than 100 people. Bahati is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but was living in a refugee camp in Uganda. His brother, Maki Sudjonga, 22, and sister, Charlotte Borive, 38, moved to Boise five months ago from the same camp. Bahati is the last refugee the International Rescue Committee will be able to bring into Idaho until the four-month halt in refugee intake is lifted.
Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

A police escort surrounding Cpl. Kevin Holtry’s ambulance leaves Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Curtis Road on Thursday on its way to the Boise Airport. Holtry was injured in a November shooting that wounded another officer and killed a police dog. Holtry is headed to Craig Hospital, a specialty spinal cord rehabilitation hospital near Denver, to continue his recovery.

Interfaith Sanctuary Community Choir

The Interfaith Sanctuary Community Choir practices for a performance 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2016, which will be part of the lighting of the first Interfaith Sanctuary Christmas tree. The choir consists of community members and guests at Interfaith, an emergency shelter.

Ladies sew warmth and love into quilts for those who need them all

Every year for decades, the Wednesday Quilters at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church make hundreds of quilts (and some closer to home). Every October, they spread them out on the pews so the congregation can admire them and help bless them. Then they pack them up and fill a truck with boxes of quilts from six other church groups — about 1,000 quilts in all — and truck them to the Lutheran World Relief distribution center in Portland. From there, the quilts will be distributed to wherever there’s need, somewhere in the world.

How to move a tree on giant hot dogs in Boise

David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design, a nationally noted tree moving company, explains how crews will move Boise's iconic sequoia tree, the largest in the state. The tree is in the way of the St. Luke's expansion project. It will move to a new site at Fort Boise Park.

Safe and healthy: Boise students walk to school

Promoting walking to school as a cool thing to do — as well as highlighting the health benefits — Gov. Butch Otter and Rep. Mike Simpson and Longfellow Elementary students walked about a half-mile from Camel's Back Park to the school. It's part of International Walk to School Day, which is observed in 41 countries.

