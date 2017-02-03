Boise & Garden City
A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze
When 19-year-old Bahati Sudjonga arrived at the Boise Airport late Feb. 2, 2017, he was greeted by more than 100 people. Bahati is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but was living in a refugee camp in Uganda. His brother, Maki Sudjonga, 22, and sister, Charlotte Borive, 38, moved to Boise five months ago from the same camp. Bahati is the last refugee the International Rescue Committee will be able to bring into Idaho until the four-month halt in refugee intake is lifted.Ruth Brown rbrown@idahostatesman.com