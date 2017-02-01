No injuries after pickup truck, school bus collide in Boise

No one was injured after a pickup truck slid into a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to an Ada County emergency dispatcher.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near Ustick and Five Mile roads. The bus was stopped traveling eastbound when it was rear-ended by the pickup, whose driver was trying to avoid another crash, police said.
Officer Greg Sexton, who responded to the crash, said there were about two or three junior high-age kids on the bus.
The dispatcher said first responders had dealt with quite a few crashes on Wednesday morning thanks to light snowfall and slick roadways.
