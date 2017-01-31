Boise police investigating string of gym locker thefts

Boise police are investigating several cases where suspects are stealing wallets, cash and credit cards from unlocked gym lockers.
Some of the credit cards have been used to purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards at local businesses.
Police have received nine similar theft reports since Jan. 1 involving five gyms in Boise’s central Bench area.
Officers urge people to lock up their belongings and to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior.
No suspects have been identified, but police are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the photos to contact Crime Stoppers (208) 343-COPS or via online. Callers can remain anonymous.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 award for information leading to a felony arrest.
Boise police offer the following advice for citizens who use gym lockers:
▪ Don’t forget your lock. Putting your personal items in an unlocked locker is an invitation for a thief. A simple lock will keep your belongings much safer. Don’t have a lock? Talk to your gym as many have locks that they will loan you.
▪ Criminals often target gym parking lots because people leave purses, wallets and work bags in their vehicles. Be sure to lock your vehicle and keep items out of plain view. Secure these items in the trunk or take them into the gym with you and secure them in a locked locker.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments