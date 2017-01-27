Boise mayor to meet with the public Saturday

Since he first became office 13 years ago, Boise Mayor David Bieter has held “Saturday Office Hours” as a way of connecting with constituents who might not otherwise have an opportunity to tell him their ideas and concerns.
On Saturday, Bieter will conduct his latest installment of this initiative. From 9 a.m. to noon, Bieter will be at the Morley Nelson Community Center, located at 7701 Northview St., to meet with anyone from the public who wants to show up. No appointment is necessary, and people can chat with the mayor for up to 10 minutes about any topic related to city government.
Bieter will talk with visitors on a first-come basis.
“All citizens are encouraged to participate,” according to a city news release. “The range of discussion can vary, with possible topics including neighborhood issues, ideas for the city to pursue, open space and parks, or anything else that should be brought to the mayor’s attention.”
