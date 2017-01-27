Dense fog likely to slow your commute Friday

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the Treasure Valley on Thursday night.
The advisory will be in effect through 11 a.m. Friday. Visibility may be as low as a quarter mile or less.
Your morning commute is likely to take a little longer than normal. The Weather Service officers some reminders: use your headlights, go slow, leave plenty of space between ahead of you.
Temperatures will extremely cold in the morning, around 15 to 20 degrees. The high won’t be much higher, around 26.
Enjoy the weekend. Forecasters are saying we may get more snow by mid-week.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
