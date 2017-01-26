Did you see a crash at Vista and Canal late Wednesday? BPD wants to hear about it.

Boise police are looking for anyone who witnessed a crash late Wednesday night at the Vista Avenue and Canal Street.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:07 p.m. when a van driving north on Vista collided with a car attempting to south onto Vista from Canal, police said.
There were no serious injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital, BPD reports, but investigators believe other drivers may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
Comments