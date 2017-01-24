Harris Ranch North developer is not too worried about Foothills erosion

Snow and runoff have caused erosion in the hills where residential developer Boise Hunter Homes is in the early phases of building 173 homes on 90 acres.
But so far, the erosion is only superficial, Harris Ranch North project manager Chad Hamel said in an email.
“Some of it is in areas where no development has occurred, and we consider it minimal,” Hamel said.
Hamel said the project’s drainage system is functioning well. Some of the erosion is occurring on ground that has not been disturbed as part of work on Harris Ranch North.
Construction on the homes started last year. Some of the people who live in the subdivisions below the new project worried construction would dislodge rocks in the hillside and send them rolling downward at their homes.
We have no concerns regarding the structural integrity of the site. Harris Ranch North project manager Chad Hamel
Earth movement in the Foothills became a hot topic over the past year in Boise after a half-dozen homes in Terra Nativa, a development near the Table Rock recreation area, sustained major damage because the land they’re built on is shifting slowly downhill. That disaster has ended up in court, with homeowners suing the city of Boise, the developer and engineers who worked on Terra Nativa.
The main concern neighbors raised was that the project would detract from their view of the Foothills. Other concerns included traffic, light pollution and impact on wildlife.
