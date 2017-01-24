Snow-related expenses for Boise area YMCAs triple of typical winter

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA hasn’t had any catastrophic building collapses or major problems due to snow.
But repairs have been needed, and the costs associated with snow removal on and around YMCA facilities, including satellite child care centers, are piling up.
“We’re at triple the normal costs, and we’re not even done yet,” said David Duro, CEO of the local YMCA system.
He said in a typical winter they spend $10,000 or less on repairs and snow removal. This year, they’re already over $30,000.
“People just don’t realize the costs for a not-for-profit, what it takes to remain open during these times,” Duro said. “There’s really nobody for us to turn to, except people who believe in our cause and can help us with those costs.”
The YMCA’s annual budget of about $20 million comes from three major sources: memberships (about 55 percent), program fees (about 25 percent) and fundraising (about 15 percent). The local Y system has 54,000 members.
On Feb. 9, they’ll kick off their annual fund-raising campaign. They’ll need to raise more this year to cover the added snow-related expenses.
The $30,000 in snow-related expenses doesn’t include additional staff needed at child development centers on school snow days.
The YMCA runs 23 child development centers, which provide child care and preschool. They have a fleet of buses to transport kids after school. The centers provide child care for about 1,000 children each day, regardless of the weather.
Those centers usually open at 3 p.m. — but on snow days they open at 9 a.m. That’s to help parents who can’t get the day off or find someone to watch their kids while they’re at work.
“A lot of the people we work with are hourly workers. If they don’t work, they don’t get paid,” Duro said.
Want to donate to the YMCA? Mail to: David Duro / Treasure Valley Family YMCA, 1177 W. State Street, Boise, ID 83702.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments