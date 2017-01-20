Wonder why your trash didn’t get picked up? Blame the ice

If your trash cans sat in the alley, untouched, for two weeks, as they filled to the brim with garbage, this is why: Ice.
There’s the layer of ice on the ground. There’s the berm of ice that formed between your trash can and the people who need to move it. Sometimes, ice encapsulated the trash can itself.
The City of Boise and its trash-pickup contractor are now hustling to pick up everyone’s trash. But especially in places like Downtown Boise, that has proven difficult.
The alleys downtown “are so narrow, the trucks are big and heavy, and the ruts were so bad,” said Catherine Chertudi, environmental programs manager for the City of Boise. “It was just so dangerous there for a few days.”
Workers spent Thursday and Friday going from alley to alley in Downtown Boise, chipping away at ice so they could empty trash and recycling containers, she said.
“We’ve been hand-hauling trash,” she said.
So, what can you do if your trash and recycling aren’t picked up?
Call Republic Services at (208) 345-1265, or call Chertudi at (208) 384-3912, “and we will make contingency plans,” she said.
The city made a point several days ago of pinpointing “key alleys” that needed snow removal, said Boise City spokesman Mike Journee.
The city added those alleys to the priority list, alongside roads and sidewalks.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
