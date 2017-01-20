Anti-abortion group to march Saturday in Downtown Boise

A march and rally are planned for Saturday afternoon by the Right to Life of Idaho group.
The Idaho March for Life will depart from the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park at 1 p.m. and end on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol building.
Earlier in the day, the Women’s March on Idaho is expected to bring about 2,500 marchers to Downtown Boise. That event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Capitol steps and ends at nearby Boise City Hall.
According to Right to Life of Idaho’s website, its march takes place every January around the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.
The group describes itself as a nonprofit, volunteer organization formed in 1969 that advocates for the unborn, disabled and elderly through education and legislation.
Comments