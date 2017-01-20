Anti-abortion group to march Saturday in Downtown Boise

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:49 Idaho State Police troopers receive medals for stopping suicidal woman

1:38 Speaker Bedke on the inauguration

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:31 Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

1:41 Idaho students talk about their inauguration experience

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX