Have you seen Reanna? Boise police seek help finding missing teen

Reanna, 17, was staying at a hotel along West Overland Road, near the Boise Spectrum — Boise police gave a cross-street of South Vinnell Way — when she disappeared.
Police say she was last seen at the hotel Sunday morning. From Idaho Falls, she was visiting the Boise area with family. Police say she also has ties to Nampa and to north Idaho.
Officers are concerned for Reanna’s safety. In a news release Friday, BPD provided a photo of her taken just a few days before she vanished. She is 5-foot-4 and about 113 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Boise police have also entered her information into a national database, should she show up elsewhere in the country.
Do you know something that could help investigators? In Ada County, call emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. Elsewhere, call your local law enforcement.
