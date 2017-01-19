Mountain rescue team helped find 3 lost skiers at Bogus Basin

A team of 10 volunteers with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit assisted the Bogus Basin Ski Patrol Thursday night in a search for three young skiers who lost their way after skiing out of bounds in the afternoon.
The three boys, whose ages were not available, were reported lost at about 4:30 p.m., said Delinda Castellon, a spokeswoman for the Boise-based rescue group. Searchers with IMSRU got on the mountain at about 7 p.m.
The boys, who were found just before 10 p.m., had been skiing on Shafer Butte before they lost their way. None were injured.
Castellon said one of the boys was in contact with his father via cellphone. Searchers were able to get a location of where the boys were from a “ping” of the cellphone obtained by the Boise County Sheriff’s Office.
Some of the rescue team were on a snowcat, and four IMSRU volunteers were on snowshoes. At 9:30 p.m., the boys were walking toward a service road, Castellon said.
Bogus Basin received another huge snow dump from the latest storm, with 21 inches in 24 hours.
That increased the base to 80 inches. Small amounts of snow are forecast through the weekend.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
