Power outages hit Boise County, Boise, Caldwell. Here’s the roundup.

Boise
At 1:38 p.m., Idaho Power was reporting a cluster of outages in West Boise near the intersection of Cloverdale and Franklin roads, affecting thousands of customers. It appears these have been resolved, , according to Idaho Power’s outage map.
Caldwell
1:20 p.m. outage affecting 26 customers in area of South Kimball Avenue in Caldwell. Estimated time of restoral is 3 p.m.
Boise County
There are nine outages affecting Boise County.
▪ 1:39 p.m. outage affecting 171 customers in Robie Creek Lane area. Estimated restoration time: 3 p.m.
▪ 12:27 p.m. outage affecting 22 customers on Evergreen Drive at Wilderness Ranch. Crews are patrolling for cause of the outage. No estimated time for restoration.
▪ 1:44 p.m. outage affecting 98 customers on Wilderness Ranch Road. Crews are patrolling for the cause of the outage. No estimated time for restoration.
▪ 9:27 a.m. outage affecting 66 customers in Dunningham Creek Road area. Estimated time of restoration: 3 p.m.
▪ 6:37 a.m. outage affecting 54 customers in the Johnson Creek Road area. Crews are patrolling for the cause of the outage. No estimated time of restoration.
▪ 2:38 a.m. outage affecting 22 customers in the War Eagle Road area. Crews are patrolling for the cause of the outage. Estimated time of restoration was 5 a.m. (Note: It is unclear if that one was resolved).
▪ 5:09 a.m. outage affecting 40 customers in the Beaver Creek Road area. Crew assigned. They are patrolling for the cause of the outage. No estimated time for restoration of power.
▪ 5 a.m. outage affecting 259 customers in the Pine Heights Drive area. Crew is one site. They are patrolling for the cause of the outage. No estimated time for restoration of power.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments