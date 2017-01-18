Hazmat team called to BSU after small explosion in lab

Several students were involved in a chemical exposure incident at Boise State University on Wednesday evening.
The Boise Fire Department’s hazmat team was called to Boise State’s science education building at 5:29 p.m. to respond to a chemical exposure incident, according to Boise Fire spokeswoman Tammy Barry.
Nitric acid and isopropyl alcohol were mixed, causing a small explosion under the hood in the lab, Barry said.
Three students were placed in showers for decontamination, and eight others are being evaluated by Ada County emergency medical responders, Barry said.
Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. handling clean-up.
