Garden City mobile home “a total loss” after catching fire

A Garden City mobile home has been declared a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Tammy Berry.
According to Berry, the fire was called in on the 3700 block of W. Chinden Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police scanner traffic indicated there may also have been an explosion at the site.
Berry said two people were evacuated safely, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries after slipping and falling on ice. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and BFD has an investigator on-site. Garden City police called the fire accidental.
