Victim dies after weekend stabbing at Downtown Boise nightclub

One of the victims stabbed this weekend at China Blue in Downtown Boise has died due to injuries sustained in the incident, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
BPD did not identify the victim or say when the person died. The agency said the Ada County Coroner’s Office is working to notify the individual’s family.
Police on Saturday issued a release that two people had been hospitalized following the incident, which occurred around 1:40 a.m. One of the victims was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if that victim is the same individual who died.
On Tuesday, police told the Statesman that a suspect taken into questioning after the stabbing was still being held in jail on unrelated charges. The suspect has not been identified.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 377-6790.
