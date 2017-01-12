Trial date set for former Arid Club employee accused of embezzlement

The attorney for a woman accused of stealing money from a private Boise dining club said in Fourth District Court this week that the chances of the case going to trial are “very slim.”
But the judge set an August trial date just in case a plea deal is not reached.
Paula May Marcelin, 42, was charged in November with felony grand theft.
The former Arid Club office manager told a Boise police investigator that she began writing checks to herself last January to help cover medical bills, according to court records. The investigator estimated the amount of money taken at about $50,000.
Marcelin’s attorney, Gerald Bublitz, told Judge Steven Hippler a plea deal is on the table. He asked for time to work out some issues.
Marcelin waived her right to a speedy trial, and Hippler set a trial date of Aug. 1. The trial is expected to take two days. A status conference was set for June 5, and pre-trial set for July 24.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments