Ice dams, water team up to cause damage at historic Cathedral of the Rockies

Water from melting snow and ice worked its way underneath roof shingles and flooded an older section of the North End Boise church built in 1960.
“The damage isn’t too bad. We have a lot of very wet carpet and tile floors that we were able to suck up hundreds and hundreds of gallons of water from,” said Joe Prin, the church’s facilities manager.
The damage was discovered Monday morning, a day after temperatures climbed from below freezing into the 40s. Water flowed through a wall, Prin said.
The water caused damage to ceilings, doors and walls in isolated areas, including a preschool classroom, on the west side wing. The main worship hall did not sustain any damage, he said.
“Considering how bad I thought it would be, I’m gratefully relieved that it’s not worse. It’s all very manageable,” Prin said.
A roofing company repaired the damage to the roof, preventing additional water to come inside.
On Tuesday, the Methodist church had several commercial fans working to dry out the floors and remove the added humidity brought by the water.
“We’re going to be up and running with no disruption to our ministries and services,” Prin said.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
Comments