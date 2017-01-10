Boise carport collapses under snow, blocking access to apartments

The collapse, at an apartment complex off of State Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway, was reported to emergency dispatchers at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday.
A half-dozen cars are buried underneath the debris and the collapse blocked about a dozen apartment units, said Greg Ramey, a battalion chief with the Boise Fire Department. “We’ve told (the residents) that it’s safest to stay inside right now. If there’s an emergency we can help them in and out,” Ramey said.
Access could be limited until Wednesday. Residents have heat, electricity and water. “They’re safe and dry and warm in there right now,” Ramey said.
No injuries were reported. Members of the Boise Fire Department’s technical rescue unit among the units that responded.
“It appears that the snow load on the carport, combined with the wet snow that we’ve been receiving — and rain — added weight to it to the point where it collapsed,” Ramey said. “It’s a load that this carport probably has never seen before.”
The complex’s property management company is on the scene and in contact with the insurance company.
The area hasn’t lost power. Fire officials say people in a nearby D.L. Evans Bank branch heard the collapse.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
