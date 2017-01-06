Boise aquarium temporarily closed due to snow on roof

Despite the record-breaking snowfall, the Aquarium of Boise’s roof is holding up.
Over the summer, engineers discovered excessive moisture from the aquarium’s tanks had weakened the flat roof, making it unsafe.
Until the repairs can be made, the aquarium agreed to close during extreme weather events.
With a record snowfall blanketing the Treasure Valley — and the aquarium’s roof — the aquarium closed on Jan. 3.
“The roof is holding up OK,” said Nathan Hall, marine biologist. “At last check, there is 13 inches of snow on the roof. We are following our engineer’s recommendations, as well as the Aquarium of Boise’s policy regarding the roof.”
The building’s owner, Levison Properties of Ketchum, took legal action against the aquarium to start the eviction process because, in part, the aquarium would not accept responsibility for repairing the roof, which poses a public safety hazard. That case is pending.
Aquarium Director Joni Sullivan told the Statesman she thought the two sides had agreed on a plan to repair the roof. She also said the aquarium intended to pay for the repairs — it has opened an insurance claim — though how much and when had not been worked out.
Replacing the roof over the aquarium — home to sharks, stingrays, various fish and marine creatures, and reptiles and birds — is complicated and must be done in phases over several months to protect the creatures and people inside.
Aquarium officials met with the city’s building inspection manager, Bob Archibald, in mid-November to discuss the roof’s issues. Archibald told the Statesman in late November that aquarium officials agreed that until the roof is repaired, the aquarium will close for winds 50 mph or greater, rainfall exceeding one-quarter of an inch or snowfall greater than 1 inch.
Hall said the engineer recommended the aquarium, located at 64 N. Cole Road, remain closed until at least Jan. 9 to allow time for the snow to melt.
The Aquarium of Boise will post closure updates on Facebook and Twitter.
“We have been getting a lot of calls and people showing up at the Aquarium,” said Hall. “We have been doing our best to get the word out regarding the temporary closure and when we are looking to reopen again.”
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
