Boise aquarium temporarily closed due to snow on roof

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table Pause

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record