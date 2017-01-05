Boise woman documents giant icicle outside office window

We’ve all seen amazing icicles. They’re everywhere during the winter.
But the one that Jennifer Holley has been watching grow outside her Downtown Boise office window is truly spectacular.
The icicle — which she has named Cletus — is now more a foot and a half taller than Holley herself. She’s been measuring it every week and giving regular progress reports to friends on Facebook.
“Happy New Year from Cletus the angry icicle. He’s approx 6 1/2 feet now and really growing on me,” she wrote in a post on Tuesday.
Holley is program officer for the Idaho Humanities Council, a nonprofit that supports history and literature around the state. She’s worked for the council for 15 years and been in a second-floor office in a building on West State Street for about a decade.
“I always watch it every winter, and this time he’s gotten really big,” she said, noting that it felt time to give him a name.
Why Cletus?
“I came up with Cletus because I always wanted an animal named Cletus, and I don’t have another pet to name.”
Send any photos or video of incredible icicles or other winter scenes that you want to share with Statesman readers to newsroom@idahostatesman.com.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
